Zamfara Governor presents 2023 budget proposal of N188.8bn

Governor Bello Mohammed, Matawallen Maradun on Thursday presented a total of N188,872,227,000.00 Appropriation Bill for the 2023 fiscal year before the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Presenting the Budget proposal on the floor of the State House of Assembly, Governor Bello Matawalle said the budget is designed to enable his administration adequately mobilise resources to fully contain the ravaging insecurity bedeviling the state.

He said the proposed 2023 Budget is anchored on multiple grant resources in order to make it fiscally realizable, coherent, and consistent with medium and long-term strategic plan, pointing out that the formulation of the Budget has come with a lot of challenges of high demand of more than N300 billion from Ministries, Departments and Agencies which are the instruments of implementation of Government policies and programmes.

This estimate is made up of N102,564,207,000.00 and N86,308,020,000.00 as recurrent and capital expenditures respectively.

Governor Matawalle said with the serious security challenges facing the state, his Administration saw the need to remain resolute and committed in the fight against insecurity, to this end, the sum of N20,000,000,000 is proposed under the security sector.

Similarly, the Governor said in response to humanitarian challenges arising from banditry and other heinous crimes, the sum of of N10,800,000,000.00 was allocated for humanitarian services.

In the same vein, he said “we have made a substantial allocation for the education subsector to the tune of 21,265,000,00.00. Health sector recieves 18,424,000,000.00, while Agricultural sector is allocated the sum of N4,867,000,000.00

According to the Governor, in addition to the completion of the ongoing, projects, the administration will undertake a number of important projects in the 2023 fiscal year, which included: Provision of relief materials for the victims of banditry, flood and other disasters, for which the sum of N8,300,000,000.00 is earmarked.

The sum of 4,000,000,000.00 is earmarked for the completion of Gusau international Airport, while the construction of an ultra-modern Stadium and Hotel in Gusau, the state capital is expected to gulp N5,000,000,000.00. And the joint UBEB/UNICEF Interventions will receive the sum of N4,500,000,000.00.

Other projects to be executed in the 2023 fiscal year are the construction of Tsafe-Yankuzo road at the cost of 2,000,000,000.00, Completion of ongoing township roads and construction of new urban roads will cost the sum of N2,000,000,000.00 and the Food security Grants to farmers will receive the sum of N1,500,000,000.00.

He added that the state Government intends to undertake the construction of State Catering Hotels in the three senatorial zones of the state, at the cost of N1,300,000,000.00 while the sum of N1,000,000,000 was allocated for the renovation of Jibril Bala Yakubu State Secretariat in Gusau.

He promised that all the existing policy projects will continue to be enforced in the 2023 fiscal year, with emphasis on cost efficiency and effectiveness in implementing all Government projects and programmes.

He added that his Administration will seek support from other donor organizations in coming up with the improved 25-year state Development plan .

Governor Matawalle also informed the Honourable House that even though 2023 is an election year, his Administration will not relent in its efforts to confront and address the multitudes of challenges affecting the state in the course of implementing the budget.

“We will redouble our efforts in routing out banditry and associated crimes, we will keep working to build a firm, formidable and enduring foundation for the development of our dear state, we will leverage the unity among the political class, which has been fostered by our administration, to further promote good governance at all levels and maintain a pan-Zamfara administration that will hasten our efforts of building a New Zamfara state,” he explained.

He thanked the legislative arm for the support, cooperation and understanding they are giving his administration for the betterment of the state.

The governor also thanked people of the state for their goodwill especially in praying for the return of peace in the state.

The budget presentation was attended by the State Deputy Governor Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, Jarman Gusau, Former Governor of Zamfara State Hon Dr Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar Shettiman Zamfara, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, Secretary to the state Government Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna, Chief of Staff Government House Gusau Malam Ibrahim Suleiman, State Head of service Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Gayari Deputy Chief of Staff Government House Dr Jalaluddeen Ibrahim Maradun, State Chief Judge Justice Kulu Aliyu, Hon Grand Khadi Dr Dahiru Muhammad Gusau.

Others are State APC Chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, and State Executive Members of the APC, Hon Commissioners and Special Advisers permanent secretaries and senior Government officials.

JAMILU ILIYASU BIRNIN MAGAJI

Press Secretary to the Governor of Zamfara State

17/11/2022

