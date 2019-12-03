Zamfara governor presents ₦183bn Appropriation Bill for 2020

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the state House of Assembly.

Tagged: “Budget of Peace and Renewal”, the estimates is to the tune of ₦182,752,973,858.00 and based on projected recurrent and capital revenues of ₦98,863,900,367 and ₦83,889,073,491.00, respectively.

According to the governor, the budget will be funded through expected Statutory Allocation of N55,000,000,000; Recurrent Grant from FGN, N100,000,000; Reimbursement, N32,372,950,367 and Internally Generated Revenue of N11,190,950,000.

Others sources include: External loan, N3,400,000,000; Receipt from Development Partners, N2,000,000,000; Internal loans, N47,718,073,491; Ecological/Humanitarian Funds, N15,071,000,000 and Capital Grants,(FGN, UBE, SDGS, TETFUND), N2,500,000,000.

“Out of the ₦182,752,973,858.00 proposed estimate for the year 2020,the sum of N65,803,900,367, is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, representing 36.2%, while the sum of an116,399,000,000 is dedicated for capital expenditure, representing 63.8%,” the governor stated.

Laying the budget for the consideration of the House of Assembly, the Governor said, “It is my expectation that you assiduously pass it with promptness.”

