Zamfara governor orders new regime in food supply to boarding schools

Following his dissatisfaction with boarding school feeding system in the state, Governor Bello Mohammed has re-invigorated the services of the State Commodity, Marketing and Distribution Board as well as the School Feeding Commission.

Zailani Bappa, Spokesperson to the governor, in a statement said, “this is a direct fallout to the Governor’s sudden visit to some secondary schools in the state capital last week, where he found a sorry state of food supply and provision, completely unacceptable to him and the vision of his administration.

“The State Marketing and Commodity Board has been charged with the supply of quality foodstuff to the Feeding Commission, which will in turn, provide various schools with the stuff for proper feeding system in the schools.

“As part of the process of ensuring effective process, the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, went round to monitor the procedure on behalf of the governor, where he expressed his satisfaction with the process,” the statement read.

Balarabe said government would henceforth monitor the process of students’ feeding procedure closely so that the desired quality in food provided to the students is ensured.

The Head of Service further commended the Chairman of the School Feeding Commission, Alhaji Aliyu M. Sani Maradun for the commitment he saw in the Commission’s readiness to ensure a new regime in the process of quality food supply to all Boarding schools in اthe state.