Zamfara governor inspects Govt Lodge in Abuja

Governor Bello Muhammad, on Friday inspected the Zamfara State Government Lodge in Abuja, which rehabilitation is ongoing.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Zailani Bappa, said the Governor commended the work, which has reached appreciable stage of completion.

Muhammad promised that the Lodge would provide a befitting and responsible accommodation for state officials, even as he expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work.

According to the governor, it was unfortunate that for many years, the state could not have a befitting accommodation at Federal Capital, “where officials were forced to make with alternative accommodations like orphans on their land.”

The Governor also visited the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiyya Faruk to discuss issues affecting the state.