Zamfara governor condoles Buhari over Kyari’s death

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Saturday condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, who died on Friday after losing the battle against the deadly novel coronavirus.

The Governor, through his Spokesperson, Zailani Bappa, in s statement on Saturday, urged Buhari and the family of the deceased, to accept the loss.

“Abba Kyari was a loyal staff of the President and an experienced person who dedicated his time and energy to ensure the success of the President in his onerous task of leading our dear nation.

The death of Abba Kyari is a wake-up call on all Nigerians to take the present challenge posed by COVID-19 as a serious one; those who want to treat this challenge with kid’s glove must wake up and face it with iron fists,” the governor advised.

He called on all Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives to the pandemic.

The governor also urged the people to comply fully with all measures taken by governments at all levels in order to defeat the pandemic. (NAN)