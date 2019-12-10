Zamfara governor assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Zamfara state governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has assigned offices to the newly appointed Executive Council members.

The posting is disclosed by the Press Secretary to the governor, Jamilu Ilyasu Birnin Magaji in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday.

The posting is as follows: Suleiman Tunau, Ministry of Information and Culture; Aminu Suleiman (Agriculture and Natural Resources); Abdulkadir Buhari (Youth Development and Sports); Junaidu A. Muhammad (Water Resources); Muhammad Sadeeq Mai Turare (Special Duties); Zainab Lawal Gummi (Women Children and Schools Development); Jamilu Aliyu Zannah (Education) and Nura Isah. (Environment and Solids Minerals).

Others are Rabi’u Garba (Finance); Sufiyanu Bashir Yuguda (Commerce, Industry and Tourism); Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki (Budget and Economic Planning); Yahayya Chado Gora (Local Government and Community Development); Yahayya Muhammad Kanoma (Health); and Tukur Sani Jangebe (Religious affairs).

The remaining are Ibrahim Isan Mayana (Works and Transport); Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe (Rural Development and Cooperatives); Barr Nura Ibrahim Zarumi (Justice); Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Science and Technology) and Abubakar Muhammad Dauran (Security and Home Affairs).