Zamfara governor assigns N182bn budget for 2020

Governor Bello Mohammed, has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N182 billion into law.

The governor commended the meticulous way the legislators worked on the budget, which proposal he presented to the house on the 3rd of December, 2019.

He said that very soon the people of the state will start enjoying dividends of democracy, encapsulated in the 2020 budget.

While showering encomium, on the lawmakers, he said, since the coming on board of his administration eight months ago, the State Assembly has shown remarkable zeal and commitment to ensuring the success of his administration.

He noted with delight the patriotic zeal that moved the House to act swiftly on the issue of the now repealed Law on Pension and other fabulous packages the immediate past administration enacted.

He maintained that apart from the security of life and property which is the cardinal objective of governance, his administration is focusing attention on creating economic opportunities for the people in areas of mining, agriculture, tourism, and capacity building while also giving education top priority by allocating 18.5% of the total budget to the sector.

He called on civil servants who are responsible for the implementation of public policies and programmes, political office holders and all government officials to brace up to the occasion noting that if the budget were to be implemented successfully, we must join hands together and work towards the attainment of that objective.

The Governor thanked the good people of Zamfara State for the overwhelming support they are giving to his administration, the prayers and the goodwill and assured that he will not relent in the efforts to meet the expectation of rebuilding the state.