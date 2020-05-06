Zamfara governor approves Maj. Mohammed as new Emir of Kauran Namoda

Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed as the new Emir of Kauran Namoda.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the governor, Zailani Bappa Wednesday night said the approval followed recommendation by the Kauran Namoda Traditional Council as enshrined in the selection procedure.

Nw Emir of Kauran Namoda, Muhammed

Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed succeeds the late Emir, Alhaji Mohamned Ahmed Asha, who died after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, the 40 year old Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed was a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

Muhammad prayed for the repose of the deceased Emir, and wished the new Emir a successful reign.