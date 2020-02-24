Zamfara governor appoints DIG Tsafe Honorary Security Adviser

Governor of Zamfara, Bello Muhammad, has approved the appointment of retired Deputy Inspector General of police, DIG, Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe, as Honorary Adviser to the Governor on security matters

Announcing the appointment through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru on Monday, the governor said Tsafe’s appointment was based on his track record to the service of the nation when he was DIG.

According to Muhammad, Tsafe’s support and contribution, which he rendered to the state peace and reconciliation committee, resulting in restored peace and tranquility in all parts of the state, was enormous.

A security expert, Tsafe was born in Tsafe town, headquarters of Tsafe local government area, in February 1957. He attended Tsafe Township primary school, Government Secondary Gusau, Advanced Teachers College, Sokoto and Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto and Police Staff College Jos, respectively.

He served as the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto, Kano and Delta States and became Assistant inspector General of Police in charged of zone 11, Lagos, and later Deputy Inspector General of Police in charged of Logistics and Supply where he retired from the force.

Tsafe was a member of Zamfara state peace and reconciliation committee.