Zamfara Governor addresses business moguls, woos investors in China

Governor Bello Muhammad, on Monday addressed Chinese business moguls and wooed the country’s investors, with incentives to invest in the solid minerals sector, through a win-win partnership, to the state.

He addressed them at the China Congress on Mineral Resources and Material Whole Industry Chain Summit held in Beijing Monday.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Zailani Bappa and made available to Newsdiaryonline, said Muhammad told the prospective investors of the special opportunities awaiting them in the solid mineral sector, pointing out that 50% of the 34 minerals listed on Nigerian soil, were found in Zamfara State.

He revealed that such minerals resources found in Zamfara include, gold, zinc, columbite, silver, gypsum, limestone, copper, tantalise and byrite, among others.

“All these minerals,” he said, “have mining fields scattered across the state without sophistication and the technological standard to give maximum benefit.”

The Governor lamented, for instance, that in the last 100 years, the gold mine in the state did not exceed 91,000kg

“I am therefore delighted to invite the Chinese business community to take the advantage of our friendly business environment, and limitless potentials in mineral resources, to deploy your capital and modern machinery to Zamfara State for investing into our mining sector. My administration is resolutely committed to partnering with investors from the Peoples’ Republic of China to develop the key sector of our economy”, Governor Matawalle proposed.

The Governor further revealed to the prospective investors, the excellent provision of protection laws by the Nigerian state and added that his administration will provide added incentives to the investors if they decided to invest in the state.

Governor Matawalle will continue with his interaction with the business community in Beijing on Tuesday.