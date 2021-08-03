Zamfara Gov to Media: I operate open-door policy, crosscheck your facts

Gov Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara state has tasked journalists to always crosscheck facts about the the information at their disposal before going to press to avoid misleading the public.

He said as the fourth estate of the realm, the media is a very important component of the democratic system that can play very vital roles in the campaign against the challenges of insecurity facing the country.

Gov Matawalle gave the charge on Sunday at the inauguration of the newly elected Executives of the Zamfara state chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, at UBEC training centre in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor who spoke through his Commissioner for information Hon Ibrahim Dosara, said unless journalists whose crucial profession fetched them the position of the fourth estate of the realm, stand up to the challenges posed by the emergence of social media where all comers are publishers, being used by unscrupulous politicians in the society in destroying and destabilizing the Nigerian state in achieving their selfish goals, fake news propagandists would rubbish the traditional media and professional journalism in Nigeria.

Governor Matawalle also charged members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists to always cross check the information they share with the general public to ensure publication and or broadcast of balanced, objective and reliable information that will help promote peace, security and progress of Nigeria.

Matawalle who said he operates an open-door policy government, assured the press of his administration’s commitment and determination to respond to any request for information about any issues requiring hos government response.

He expressed concern over the activities of fake news publishers and propagandists who have made it very difficult in dealing decisively, with recalcitrant bandits who have been unleashing mayhem on innocent lives in various localities in the state and beyond.

He regretted that such fake news carriers have inflicted injuries in the current fight against insurgency and banditry by demoralizing Nigerian troops who are fighting the bandits and insurgents, as well turned communities against governments at all levels in their reportage.

The Gov promised to continue maintaining the good guesture between his government and the press, to allow the already existing cordial relations to grow from strength to strength.

Speaking at the occasion, the National Vice President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, north west zone, Hajiya Halima Musa commendede the Gov for his good working relationship with the press.

The NAWOJ Zonal Vice President who described gov Bello Matawalle as media-friendly Gov, said unlike what has been going on in the media about insecurity in the state, the National leaders of the Association have found the state to be relatively secured, peaceful and stable.

He pledged that the Association would collaborate with the government in tackling banditry, school dropout problem and other societal challenges bedivelling the state.

She called on the members of the press to join hands with the government to serve the state, particularly in the area of security, health education, women and youths empowerment programmes of the government.

Also, she warned journalists to shun partisanship in politics to safeguard the profession of journalism in the country.

