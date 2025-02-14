Zamfara: Gov Lawal appoints 12 Perm. Secs.

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has approved the appointment of 12 Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Office

By Ishaq Zaki

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Nakwada.

The statement said the measure was to bolster the administrative capacity of the government for improved service delivery to the people.

“The appointment followed due process coordinated by the Office of the Head of the State Civil Service.

“The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include Muhammad Salihu, Sani Abubakar, Hassan Shehu Usman, Engr. Haruna Dikko, Dr Abubakar Muhammad and Aminu Almajir.

“The rest are Dr Yakubu Sanusi, Maryam Shantali, Sa’adatu Abdu Gusau, Suwaiba Ibrahim Barau, Rilwanu Musa and Sanusi Bello Jabaka,” the statement added.

The appointees were charged to bring in their wealth of experience and expertise towards enhancing the productivity of the state civil service in line with the best practices. (NAN)