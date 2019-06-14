Zamfara gets new Police Commissioner

#TrackNigeria: The new Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, deployed to Zamfara, has assumed duty, the command’s Spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, said on Friday.

Shehu said in a statement in Gusau that Nagogo took over from Mr Celestine Okoye, who has been redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that before his new posting, he was DC in charge of I-G project Monitoring Unit, Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that Nagogo was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He added that after his training at police college, Nagogo was posted to Kwara Police Command, where he had one year compulsory attachment and later served at different commands and formations.

According to him, Nagogo served as O/C Homicide Section, O/C Anti-Robbery and Car theft, 2/1C CID and OC finance, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Unguwar Rogo Police Division all in Sokoto.

Shehu said Nagogo was born in Sifawa town in Bodinga Local Government of Sokoto and attended Ahmadu Bello Academy, Farfaru, Sokoto and graduated in 1982.

According to him, Nagogo holds Bachelor Degree in Education from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, in 1987 and Bachelor of Law in 1998 and attended Nigeria Law School, Bwari, Abuja in 2004.

“The new CP has masters in International Humanitarian Law in 2010 from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto,” he said.

Shehu quoted Nagogo as assuring the people of Zamfara of a better policing in line with the international best practices.

Nagogo appealed for support and cooperation of citizens by providing timely, useful and credible information on activities of criminals to the police. (NAN)

