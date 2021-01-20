Zamfara gets MATAN chapter

The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has inaugurated its chapter in Zamfara with a pledge to promote free trade.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of MATAN, Alhaji Muhammad Labaran, inaugurated the state Caretaker Executive Committee of the association on Tuesday in Gasau.

Labaran said the aim of the association was to safeguard business property of all marketers in the country.

He noted that the rights and freedom of traders were being abused due to lack of common voice that can protect their interest before any government.

“We deem it necessary to come up with the idea of establishing the association as a measure to provide our traders with a lot of opportunities within and outside the country,” he said.

The BOT chairman therefore charged the state officials to work hard to see that local chapters were established in all the 14 local government areas of the state.

The newly appointed state executive members included Alhaji Garba Almajiri as Chairman, while Alhaji Isyaku Umar and Malam Murtala Shinkafi would serve as Vice Chairman One and Two, respectively.

Others are Alhaji Ibrahim Bala – Secretary, Alhaji Sirajo Garba – Financial Secretary, Alhaji Jibbo Dango – Treasurer, Malam Muktar Kaura and Mr Murtala Samaila as PRO 1 and 2, while Alhaji Abdullahi Gwandu would serve as the Auditor General.

In his remarks, Almajiri promised to take the association to all parts of the state to ensure that no marketer was left out.

He also promised to expose members to all opportunities that could boost businesses in the state.

The chairman assured that his leadership would do every thing possible to see that the state and local governments support marketers to improve their trading activities. (NAN)