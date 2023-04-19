Zamfara: Former IGP MD Abubakar Chairs 60-member transition committee

The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, has constituted a 60-member Transition Committee as he prepares to take office.

The office of the Governor-elect, in a statement signed by Sulaiman Bala Idris on Wednesday, disclosed that the committee is charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing Administration of Governor Bello Matawalle ahead of the May 29th swearing-in of the new government in the state.

Former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar CFR, mni, will Chair the Committee, while Dr. Hamza Mohammed will serve as Secretary.

Also, the committee includes the former Head of Service Zamfara State, Mujitaba Isah Gusau; Col. Bala Mande (Rtd.); Prof. Abubakar Aliyu Liman; Barr. Nura Ibrahim Zarumi; Barr. Bello Galadi, among others.

The committee is made up of technocrats, present and retired public office holders, as well as professionals and experts from all walks of life.

The committee’s primary task is to develop a clear framework of liaison and establish a clear channel of formal communication with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition.

Furthermore, the committee will engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others.

A date for the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee will be announced in due course.