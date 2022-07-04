Zamfara First Lady donates items, cash to mother of newborn quadruplets

The Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammed (MON) has donated food items, clothing materials, baby wears and cash to mother of quadruplets.

A 30-year-old Naja’atu gave birth to a set of quadruplets in Shinkafi local government area of the state Three days ago.

The items were donated through the First Lady’s Anchor Initiative in supporting the less and vulnerable people groups.

The items comprised of baby wears, clothing materials, baby milk, Diaper, Detergent and Set of Mama Kit Package and cash.

Presenting the items to the families at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau on Sunday, Her Excellency, Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle expressed delight and rejoice with the family for a successful delivery and pray for the successful upbringing and survival of the children.

Represented by the Wife of the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Fatima Abdul’aziz Nahuche, the first lady said

the assistance offered to the family was aim to reduce burden of taking care of the children on them.

In their seperate remarks, parents of the quadruplets Alhaji isyaku, Malama Naja’atu appreciated the first lady for her kind gesture to them.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect Her Excellency and her husband, His Excellency Gov Bello Muhammed (MON)(Matawallen Maradun).

They also prayed for the success of Matawalle’s administration in its commitment to helping the less privileged and vulnerable groups in the state.

