Zamfara Fire Tragedy: NEMA DG Offers Condolences, Pledges Swift Support

By Chimezie Godfrey

A tragic fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, resulting in the loss of 17 lives and leaving 17 others injured. The fire occurred at a local school, where approximately 100 people, mostly children, were gathered at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing cries for help as flames rapidly engulfed the building. “It was a nightmare,” one of the survivors said. “I could hear the children screaming and we couldn’t get to them in time. The fire spread too fast.” Authorities have not yet confirmed the full list of casualties, but the loss of life has devastated the community.

Preliminary investigations by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) revealed that the fire likely started from sticks, known locally as “kara,” that were stored near the school. “We believe the stored materials may have caught fire, leading to the rapid spread of the blaze,” said a NEMA spokesperson.

Seventeen people, including children and adults, are currently receiving medical treatment at local hospitals for burns and smoke inhalation. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Director General of NEMA, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and promised swift action to assist those affected. “This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with the families and the entire community,” she said. “I have directed the NEMA Sokoto Operations office to work closely with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other partners to provide immediate support and relief to those affected.”

Local authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the fire and are working to ensure that proper safety measures are enforced in the area.