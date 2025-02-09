Zamfara fire incident: NEMA presents relief items to victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented relief items to the victims of the recent fire incident in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area in Zamfara.

By Ishaq Zaki

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented relief items to the victims of the recent fire incident in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area in Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Tuesday midnight fire incident burnt 17 Almajiri children to death in an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda Town, Zamfara.

Also, no fewer than 17 others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident are being treated at the General Hospital.

The Director-General of NEMA, Hajiya Zubaida Umar, presented the items on Saturday in Kaura Namoda.

Umar, represented by

the Head of Sokoto Operations Office, Mr Aliyu Shehu-Kafindangi, described the incident as a great loss.

The delegation had earlier visited the injured victims who were

receiving treatment an the hospital.

They visited the

scene of the incident and commiserated with the leaders of the affected Islamic school and victims’ families.

The NEMA boss, while presenting the items to the state government’s delegation said the gesture was a demonstration of the Federal Government’s concern to the plight of the victims.

She said: “The relief items included food items comprising bags of rice, maize, vegetable oil and non-food items include the detergents and medicaments.

“We have provided medical supplies for the continuous treatment of the victims,” she added.

The NEMA delegation was accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management as well as Kaura Namoda Local Government Council.

Receiving the items, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad-Asha, commended the Federal Government for providing the support.

The emir promised to monitor the distribution of the food items to the beneficiaries.

The state government’s committee for the distribution of the items included the traditional ruler, other stakeholders comprising representatives of security agencies and representatives of Kaura Namoda LGC

Other members of the committee included officials of SEMA and those of the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry. (NAN)