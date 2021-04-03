Alhaji Sanusi Maradun, a former Commissioner for Social Welfare in Zamfara, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Maradun who announced his defection in Gusau on Saturday said he decided to join APC because of its efforts towards developing the state.



“I am in politics because of development of my people. l decided to join APC base on the party’s successes in retaining grassroots politics in the state.



“Anybody who want to development in politics, must embrace APC under the leadership of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.



“I served in Yari’s cabinet as a commissioner and I know the kind efforts he made during his tenure to promote the state in both human and infrastructure development.



“The APC is the only vibrant political party in the state considering the fact that the party has more grassroots support in the state,” Maradun said.



He commended the state APC caretaker committee under Alhaji Lawal Liman and party’s stakeholders in the state for the recent reconciliation of warring factions in the state.



Maradun expressed optimism on APC’s victory at the 2023 governorship election in the state. (NAN)

