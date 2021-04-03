Zamfara ex-commissioner defects to APC

Alhaji Sanusi Maradun, a former Commissioner for Social Welfare in Zamfara, defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).


Maradun who announced his defection in Gusau on said he decided to join APC of its efforts towards developing .


“I am in of development of my . l decided to join APC base on party’s successes in retaining grassroots in the .


“Anybody who want to development in , must embrace APC under the leadership of the former governor of the , Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.


“I served in Yari’s cabinet as a commissioner and I know the kind efforts he made during his tenure to the state in both human and infrastructure development.


“The APC is the only vibrant political party in the state considering the fact that the party grassroots in the state,” Maradun said.


He commended the state APC committee under Alhaji Lawal Liman and party’s stakeholders in the state for the recent reconciliation of warring factions in the state.


Maradun expressed optimism on APC’s victory at the 2023 election in the state. (NAN)

