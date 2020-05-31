Zamfara establishes community police, to recruit 700 youths

Share the news













Governor Bello Mohammed, has approved the establishment of Community Police to be supervised by the Nigeria Police.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Zailani Bappa on Sunday said the new body, which will compose of volunteers from across the 14 local government areas of the state, would be trained by the Nigeria Police under the Polce Community Relations arrangement.

“A total of 700 Youth will be meticulously selected, 50 each from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

“This new arrangement is different from the poorly conceived and now banned ‘Yan Sa Kai volunteers who were found complicit in compounding the security situation the state in the past.

“The new arrangement will comprise of authenticated volunteers who will be thoroughly trained by the Nigeria Police and will be uniformed for easy identification. Their role will complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police in their respective communities”, Governor Matawalle explained further.

Already, arrangement to this effect has been made and the first batch of the volunteers will be launched soon.

