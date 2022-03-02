Zamfara emir tasks Muslims on unity, brotherhood, peaceful co-existence

Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has on called on Muslims to embrace unity and brotherhood in order to promote peaceful coexistence.

The emir made the call while declaring open a three-day international conference, marking the 36th World Maulud anniversary of Shek Ibrahim Inyas, in Gusau on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s conference is: “Al-Sheik Ibrahim Inyas: an Antidote to Insecurity for Peaceful Coexistence:

According to the emir, erosion of moral values and brotherhood among members of the society has contributed significantly to the security challenges confronting the state.

He urged Islamic scholars to continue to stress the importance of unity, peace and harmony in the society, adding that they too should present themselves role models.

He urged the participants to use the occasion to pray for unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of the state and Nigeria in general. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

