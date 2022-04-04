Zamfara: CP visits Tsafe community as bandits kill 3 persons

Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, on Monday visited Tsafe town to commiserate with families of victims who lost their lives as a result of bandits’ attack in the area.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu said the visit was to assess the existing security situation of the area with a view to deploying additional re-enforcement that would forestall future attack in Tsafe and its environs.

The CP also condoled with the State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe, and families of other victims that lost their sons in the attack.

“Recall that on April 3, at about 2030hrs, while people were observing Isha’i prayers in Tsafe town, suspected armed bandits on motorbikes came from eastern outskirt of Tsafe town, shooting sporadically.

“The joint police and other security operatives mobilised to the scene and engaged the assailants to a serious gun battle that forced them to retreat to the bush.

“Unfortunately, three persons, including the son of the commissioner for security and home affairs, were shot dead by the bandits while scampering for their lives, and three others sustained gunshot wound,’’ he said.

“The attack came hours after police tactical team repelled another attack by bandits at western outskirt of Tsafe town and returned normalcy.

“A policeman who had injury during the encounter was visited by the Commissioner of Police at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where he was receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police further directed the state CID to conduct discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances of the attacks.

“The CP assures that the deployment of additional joint tactical teams will go a long way in improving the security and safety of Tsafe and its environs,’’ he added.

The PPRO called on residents to improve their synergy with the security operatives, by giving credible and timely information on activities of criminal elements. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

