Zamfara CP visits Gusau correctional centre, beefs up security

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah has visited the Gusau correctional centre, to beef up security around the facility and avert any security threat.This is contained in a statement issued by the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, in Gusau on Tuesday.

The visit, Elkanah said, was in view of the prevailing security challenges and the effort of the Zamfara police command to ensure safety and security of all correctional facilities in the state.

Elkanah while going round the facility assured the state Comptroller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) that the police was fully committed to the security and safety of all correctional centres in the state.

The commissioner said the police will always be open to approve any security request regarding the correctional facilitiesResponding, the state Comptroller of the NCS, Mr Sama’ila Sambo, thanked the police commissioner for his ‘proactiveness and enthusiasm’.Sambo assured the CP that his office would be collaborating with the police to ensure the safety in correctional centres in the state.(NAN)

