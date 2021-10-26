Zamfara CP visits Gusau correctional centre, beefs up security

The Zamfara Commissioner Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah has visited the Gusau correctional centre, to beef up security around the facility and avert any security threat.This is contained in a statement issued by the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, in Gusau on Tuesday.

The visit, Elkanah said, was in view the prevailing security challenges and the effort of  the Zamfara police command to ensure safety and security all correctional facilities in the state.

Elkanah while going round the facility assured the state Comptroller the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) the police was fully committed to the security and safety all correctional centres in the state.

The commissioner said the police will always be open to approve any security request regarding the correctional facilitiesResponding, the state Comptroller the NCS, Mr Sama’ila Sambo, thanked the police commissioner for his ‘proactiveness and enthusiasm’.Sambo assured the CP his office would be collaborating with the police to ensure the safety in correctional centres in the state.(NAN)

