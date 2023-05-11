Zamfara community lauds Yari over construction of 7.5km road

By Ishaq Zaki

Residents of Nasarawa-Burkullu community in Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara have commended the Senator-elect for Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdul’aziz Yari, for the construction of a 7.5-kilometre Gurusu-Nasarawa-Burkullu road.

Speaking on behalf of the community on Thursday, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan said people of the area were overwhelmed by the road construction by Yari, who is also a former governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road links Nasarawa-Burkullu community to Gurusu junction on Anka-Dakitakwas, Gummi-Zuru highway.

“We express our heartfelt appreciation to the former governor for single-handedly executing the 7.5km Gurusu to Nasarawa road project.

“We have been asking previous administrations to construct the road since the Shagari administration in the old Sokoto State until now that the saviour, the senator-elect, made our dream a reality,” Ladan said.

He said that the road, when completed, would boost the socio-economic development of the area and improve its security situation.

“We recall that the former governor, during his administration, had constructed a 17-kilometre township road, with drainages in Nasarawa-Burkullu community.

“The development we are witnessing in Nasarawa community and Bukkuyum LGA because of the former governor is indeed a dividend of democracy,” he said.

Ladan expressed confidence that the local government and the entire Zamfara West senatorial district would benefit a lot from the ‘credible’ representation of Yari.

Commenting, Yari’s Media Aide, Dahiru Mafara, said the contract for the road reconstruction was awarded by the senator-elect when he was the governor of the state, but now being executed in his personal capacity as senator-elect.

Mafara said that the contract was awarded to CGGC Engineering Company Limited at the cost of over N1.3 billion.

He said that about 90 per cent of the total project cost had been paid to the construction firm, assuring that it would be completed before the full commencement of the rainy season.

Mafara further stated that the project was being supervised by an engineering firm, Innovate Engineering Consulting and Construction Big. Ltd. (NAN)