Zamfara communities receive ₦41.8m for World Bank intervention projects

Zamfara State Agency for Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) has on Wednesday presented cheques of N41.8 million to three women groups and two communities for World Bank intervention projects.

The agency is being funded by the World Bank, Federal and Zamfara Governments.

Presenting the cheques to the benefiting Communities, the General Manager of the Agency, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, called on the communities to ensure judicious utilisation of the money given to them for the projects as well as ensure execution of quality job.

Muhammad, represented by the Operations Manager of the agency, Alhaji Sani Buhari, said that the World Bank, in collaboration with the Federal and State governments provided the fund for execution of projects for communities in the state.

He said the agency had the mandate of funding groups, communities and supervising operations to ensure that quality and effective projects are implemented.

According to him, the five groups and communities who received the cheques would benefit from various projects on education, health, environment and empowerment sectors.

“One of the World Bank guidelines for any group or community to access this assistance is that it must form either Group Projects Management Committees (GPMC) or Community Project Management Committees (CPMC).

“We are disbursing the cheques to communities responsible for implementing the projects approved by the agency in their respective areas”, he said.

Earlier, the Manager, Monitoring and Evaluation of the agency, Mr Sama’ila Yusuf, urged the communities to ensure judicious utilisation of the money, proper records keeping and information.

Yusuf said the agency would not allow politics, corruption, wastage and embezzlement in the execution of the projects.

He enjoined the project implementation committees to always consider their responsibilities in order to provide qualitative jobs and effective maintainance of the projects.

Earlier, the Project Officer, Information, Education, Communication and Training of the agency, Alhaji Umar Nakwada said the three women groups were from Anka, Bungudu and Tsafe local government areas.

Nakwada said the two communities were Bakin Kasuwa and Anguwara Dallatu 1 in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area. (NAN)