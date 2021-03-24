The Zamfara State Commissioner for Security Matter and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, has commended the military for fighting bandits in the state.

Dauran gave the commendation on Tuesday in Gusau while speaking to newsmen.

He said the performance of the military in tackling security challenges facing the state deserved commendation, considering the various successes recorded.

“The effort of the military is appreciated by the state government and entire people of the state.

“The success recorded by the operation has increased our hope and confidence that peace and stability will return to our dear state, North-West and entire country,” he said.

Dauran further said that the operational skills and experience exhibited by the troops clearly indicated the good determination by the military to clear all the bandits and their camps in the state.

He praised President Muhammad Buhari for the prompt action taken and for the deployment of troops to the state.

“We also appreciate the recent visit to the state by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to end banditry in the state”, he added.

Dauran appealed to the people of the state to continue to support the state government and the ongoing security operations in the state aimed at ending banditry. (NAN)

