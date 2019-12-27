Zamfara, Chinese investors sign agreement on agric, mining

The Zamfara state Government has signed agreement with Chinese investors on mining, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and power generation in the state.

The agreement was signed during the Governor’s recent visit to the country where he met with Chinese businessmen.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Mr Zailani Bappa, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday said the agreement was aimed at boosting economic activities in the state.

According to him, the signing was witnessed by officials of the Nigerian Embassy in China, led by the Deputy Ambassador.

Bappa said discussions were held on opportunities and provisions of incentives for the investors in return for their capital and technological investments in the state.

The governor, the Aide added, assured the investors of value added incentives apart from the ones provided by the Federal Government to foreign investors, especially in the areas of security, free land and tax cut.