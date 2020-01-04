Zamfara: Chinese Institute to help develop neem products, admits 50 students

Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara, has reached agreement with the Institute of Process Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Science in China.

In the Governor’s continuation of his economic drive, through the cooperation of the Peoples Republic of China, his meeting explored ways through which the Academy would assist in an investment for the development and production of Neem tree products in commercial quantity in the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media, Zailani Bappa said the “Management of the Institute informed the Governor that their research findings indicated the Neem product samples from Zamfara, were of the highest quality and believed that it is as a result of the soil found in the state.

“The tree products, they revealed, forms a source of production of many commercial interests in China which include medicines and cosmetics.

“Matawalle further secured automatic admission for 50 qualified indigenes of Zamfara State in the Institute, considering the unique and important research courses they offer in all areas of human development.

“The Institute is vast in the research on energy, environment, material technology and bio-technology. It is a pioneer Institute with more than 50 years of experience. It has laid for itself a sound foundation for process engineering discipline.”