Zamfara children’s parliament calls for speedy passage of child protection bill

The Zamfara state Children’s Parliament has called for the speedy passage of the Child Protection Bill in the state.

The parliament made the call on Wednesday, while marking the 2021 Day for the African Child, organised by the State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI), an NGO.

In separate motions, members of the parliament at the event, called on the authorities concerned to ensure the speedy passage of the bill.

Speaker of the parliament, Sa’adatu Muhammad said the passage of the bill would promote child protection and development in the state.

“The bill is paramount to everyone in the society, as it will protect children from gender-based and domestic violence, child labour and rape, among other challenges facing them.

“The bill will also ensure the protection of children with disability, as it will promote quality education and health care for children in the state,’’ the speaker said.

She called on the house of assembly and the state government to ensure the speedy passage and signing of the bill, considering its impact on the future development of children in the state.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Halima Muhammad, stated the state government’s commitment to continue to implement programmes and policies for children’s development in the state.

Muhammad also commended SCI for implementing child development projects in the state, assuring that the government would continue to work with development partners, to promote the wellbeing of women and children.

In a remark, Murtala Bello, the SCI team leader in the state, called on the government to ensure the timely passage of the bill.

He commended the state government for the good working relationship and for providing an enabling environment for SCI to implement laudable child development projects in the state. (NAN)