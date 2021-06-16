Zamfara children’s parliament calls for speedy passage of child protection bill

June 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Zamfara state Children’s Parliament has called speedy passage of the Child Protection Bill in the state.

The parliament the call on Wednesday, while marking the 2021 Day African Child, organised by the State for Women and Children Affairs, in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI), an NGO.

In separate motions, members of the parliament at the event, called on the authorities concerned to ensure the speedy passage of the bill.

Speaker of the parliament, Sa’adatu Muhammad said the passage of the bill would child protection and development in the state.

“The bill is paramount to everyone in the society, as it will protect children from gender- and domestic violence, child labour and rape, among other challenges facing them.

“The bill will also ensure the protection of children with , as it will quality education and health care for children in the state,’’ the speaker said.

She called on the house of assembly and the state government to ensure the speedy passage and signing of the bill, considering its impact on the future development of children in the state.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, State for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Halima Muhammad, stated the state government’s to to implement programmes and policies for children’s development in the state.

Muhammad also commended SCI for implementing child development projects in the state, assuring that the  government would to with development partners, to the wellbeing of women and children.

In a remark, Murtala Bello, the SCI team leader in the state, called on the government to ensure the timely passage of the bill.

He commended the state government good working relationship and for providing an enabling environment for  SCI to implement laudable child development projects in the state. ()

Tags: , , , , ,