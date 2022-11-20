Zamfara chapter pledges commitment for Tinubu’s victory in 2023



By Ishaq ZakiThe Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has pledged its commitment to ensure victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023 presidential poll.



Sen. Kabiru Marafa, the state PCC Coordinator, said this when he inspected campaign council’s operational office in Gusau.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Yusuf Idris, the state APC Publicity Secretary in Gusau on Sunday.



Gov. Bello Matawalleo had on Friday inaugurated the state APC Presidential and Governorship Campaign Councils.



The Matawalle Governorshp Campaign Council is headed by immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, while Sen. Marafa would lead the Presidential Campaign Council in the state.



Marafa urged officials and staff to brace up for the tasks ahead to ensure APC’ victory at all levels in the 2023 general election.



“My team is fully ready to carry out all assigned responsibilities, we will not rest until victory for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shattima is achieved.



“The operational office located at opposite Dinawa filling station along Sokoto Bye-Pass Road, Gusau, will be fully fitted with all required office equipment.



“All the seven directorates, administrative and supporting staff will be fully accommodated,”Marafa said.



He said that the office would operate daily including in weekends to gather information and contributions that would help in the successful implementation of its activities through the responsible directorates. (NAN)

