Zamfara chairman’s death shocking, painful – Matawalle

By Shuaib Sadiq

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says he was shocked over the sudden death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ahmad Sani.

The governor stated this in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, on Thursday in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP chairman died on Wednesday during a peace meeting, organised by Zamfara chapter of Nigeria Council of Ulamah in Gusau, the state capital.

Matawalle described Kaura’s passing as monumental, not only to his immediate family, Kaura Namoda emirate and PDP but also, to the entire people of the state.

He said that the PDP chairman’s death was particularly painful, considering the fact that he was always preaching peace and harmony during his lifetime.

The governor said that Kaura was a true democrat who always believed in his political principles and ideology.

He said that Sani would always be remembered for his doggedness, integrity and high sense of responsibility.

“On behalf of my family, government and good people of Zamfara, I condole the family of the late Ahmad Kaura (Coach) and the Kaura Namoda emirate.

“I also commiserate with PDP, both in the state and at the national headquarters, over this great loss,” he said, adding that the late party chairman had left a vacuum that would be very hard to fill.

Matawalle prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

