Zamfara Cargo Airport: APC condemns allegations against Matawalle

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned what it described as mischevious allegations against the immediate past administration in the state under the former Gov. Bello Matawalle, on Gusau Cargo Airport project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government under Gov. Dauda Lawal had recently accused Matawalle’s administration of allegedly

embezzling public funds in the project.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday, the State APC Public Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris described the allegations as baseless.

Idris called on incumbent PDP-led government to verify its records the to put in the right perspective.

Idris said, “The PDP-led government should give the right information to the public as regards to the ongoing Zamfara Cargo Airport project.

“Government is a continuous process, lets the present administration in the state explain the true positions of the project.

“We are all aware that, before Matawalle left office significant progress was recorded in the project.”

The state APC leadership lamented that ‘suprisingly and unfortunately’ the incumbent PDP government in the state was saying that only 19 per cent progress was achieved.

Idris said, “The state APC leadership is therefore calling on the PDP- led government to focus on addressing the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the state instead of creating unnecessary allegations to divert public attention.”

NAN reports that Matawalle is the incumbent Minister of State for Defence. (NAN)

