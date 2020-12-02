Zamfara By-election: APC candidate hopeful of winning Bakura state constituency

Alhaji Bello Dankade, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bakura State House of Assembly constituency by-election in Zamfara, has expressed optimism of winning the election.

Dankade, the former state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, stated in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

He said that the party had full assuarance of support from the people of Bakura constituency.

“We have gone round the 10 political wards of Bakura local government area, we have seen how strong our party is in the area.

“We have confidence of winning the election because we have the grassroots support.

“We are aware of various strategies of propaganda by PDP-led government in the state.

“We know that the PDP is afraid of our popularity in Bakura,” he said.

According to Dankade, Bakura remains a home of APC.

“Our people have witnessed various stages of development under the immediate past APC government led by Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

“We are not discourage by any type of intimidations and harrassement.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on our people to remain calm and law-abiding.

“The APC as law abiding political party, we have called our supporters to come out in a peaceful manner and vote for APC on the election day,” Dankade explained.

Dankade promised good representation if voted for the state assembly’s seat. (NAN)