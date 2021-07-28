Zamfara bandits attend terrorism training in Borno – Report

Security services have intercepted intelligence on the movement of bandits from Zamfara State to attend terrorism training programmes in Borno State, PRNigeria exclusively gathered.

Some of the bandits have already left the North-western state to the North-eastern state for the training under the supervision of ISWAP-Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, in a memo sighted by PRNigeria, with a Reference No NIS/HQ/CGI/943, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) urged its comptrollers to intensify monitoring and surveillance around their areas of jurisdictions with the view to gathering information that would help safeguard lives and properties.

The memo titled “Movement of Armed Bandits from Zamfara to Borno for Intensive Boko Haram Training” and signed by one ACG UA Auna confirmed that the service was in receipt of credible intelligence intimating of movements of Armed Bandits from Zamfara to Borno for intensive Boko Haram Training.

The memo, therefore, directed the comptrollers to ensure the prompt submission of valuable information for the attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service as they unfold.

By PRNigeria

