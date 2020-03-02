Zamfara: Bandits attack Kujemi village, kill 2

A large number of suspected armed bandits, on Sunday invaded Kujemi village in Maru local government area of Zamfara.

At the attack the took place at about 20.40pm, one Malam Gambo of Karauchi village and Mustapha Halilu of Dansadau district, were killed.

SP Mohammed Shehu, Spokesperson of Zamfara Police Command, confirmed that one of the deceased was a village head.

“On receipt of the information, combined team of policemen attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with the Military, have been dispatched to the area to forestall further attack on the the neighbouring villages, as well as to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The Command appeals for continued support and cooperation from members of the public by giving useful information on activities of criminal elements, with a view to taking proactive measures.”