Zamfara: Balkisu Bello tasks communities on peaceful coexistence

Hajiya Balkisu Bello Muhammad, wife of Zamfara state governor, has called on the Hausa/Fulani communities in the state to strengthen peace and unity among themselves, to promote peaceful coexistence and national stability.

Balkisu gave the task in Gusau on Saturday when she visited the state Domestic Trade Fair organised by the state Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

She noted that there is need for all communities in the state to strengthen their peaceful coexistence and support the peace dialogue programme initiated by the state government for the betterment of the state.

“I will like to use this medium to call on fellow Fulani and Hausa communities to ensure unity among themselves and also strengthen the long existing cordial relationship between them and other communities.

“Together we shall remain in the struggle to build the state and Nigeria at high levels,” she said.

The governor’s wife also appealed to women in the state to be much alive to their responsibilities in the struggle to be at the forefront by embarking on legitimate means of livelihood for self reliance.

“Preparations are in the pipeline under my office fully backed by the state government to further address issues of women welfare and economic development drives.

“I thank the state Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and other stakeholders and organisers of the trade fair.

“It is most commendable the zeal with which the chamber stands in persuit of its goal of hosting the annual trade fair in the state,” she said.

“It is in line with the interest of our local entrepreneurs agro-allied companies, Small and Medium Scale Businesses aimed at promoting socio-economic ventures in the state.

“Zamfara is well known for its wide range of commercial activities along with farming and animal rearing as well as mining.

“I want to call on our teeming youths and individuals in the business circle to invest heavily in small and medium scale industries for the overall development of the state,” she added.

According to the governor’s wife, the current administration in the state would run an open door policy for meaninful advice on how to improve its policies and programmes on economic affairs of the state.

“I am happy to announce my pleasure over the way and manner the entire Trade Fair Complex has been dressed with a number of pavilions and merchandise.

“It is also quite heartwarming the turnout of number of business class of all categories from national and international levels,” she explained.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of the state Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, described the visit as an encouragement and concern to business activities being prmoted by the state government.

The 2019/2020 Zamfara state Domestic Trade Fair commenced on Dec. 20, and will end on Jan. 11, 2020.