Zamfara attack: Governor commiserates with victims, calls for calm

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara, has commiserated with the families of bandits attack in Gummi and Zurmi local government areas of the state.

The governor, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Zailani Bappa also called on the people of the areas and the state at large, to remain calm, promising that the perpetrators were being pursued by combined security operatives.

Bello, who noted that the state had enjoyed peace, since the agreement entered into between the bandits operating in the state and the state government, however said, the recent recorded cases of incursion of bandits from outside the state, “reminds the world of the dark days the state was plunged into in the past.”

He promised to continue with the roadmap, aimed at attaining everlasting peace in the state.

Bello further expressed his optimism that, with the repentant bandits resolving to assist security operatives in dealing with unrepentant bandits, the challenge would be overcome in due time.