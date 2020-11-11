Zamfara Assembly Speaker assures constituents of adequate security

The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, has assured the people of Zurmi West constituency in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state of adequate protection of their lives and property.

Magarya gave the assurance in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by the Director-General, Press Affairs and Public Relations in the Assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

The statement quoted the speaker as giving the assurance when he paid a sympathy visit to the people of Kaiwa Lamba village, Kanwa Ward in Zurmi council area over the recent banditry attacks in the area.

Although he maintained the spate of attacks, saying it was becoming so rampant in many towns and villages in the state, Magarya, however, said that this would not deter the Gov. Bello Matawalle-led administration from combating the menace of insecurity in the state.

He said that government and other relevant security agencies in the state had since adopted many security strategies aimed at overpowering the recalcitrant bandits and their informants.

“While sympathising with the people of the area, the speaker thanked Allah that no life was lost during the recent attacks, while also commending them for not taking laws into their hands.

“During the visit, the speaker donated the sumN200,000 for the ongoing renovation of Jumu’at Mosque in the town.

“Also, the Special Adviser to Gov. Matawalle on Rural Water Supply, Aliyu Magaji-Ajala, donated the sum N100,000, while the Majority Leader of Assembly, Alhaji Faruk Dosara donated the sum of N50,000,’’ the statement said.

The speaker also condoled with people of the area over the death of Alhaji Abdullahi and Abubakar Barkeji recently.

Speaking on behalf of the people, the PDP Chairman in the area, Alhaji Salihu Nagwandu, expressed appreciation to the speaker for the visit, promised that they would continue to remain law-abiding and avoid unnecessary rancour. (NAN)

