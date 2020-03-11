Zamfara Assembly relocates to primary school

The Zamfara House of Assembly has relocated to a newly constructed primary school in Gusau, following ongoing reconstruction at the assembly complex.

Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, the Public Relations Officer of the House, announced this in a statement in Gusau.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle recently awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the state assembly’s complex.

“Sequel to the total reconstruction of the state assembly’s complex project awarded by the state government, the assembly has now been relocated to a temporary site.

“The temporary assembly complex is a newly completed Primary School behind the State Headquarters of Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Gusau,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.

He said that the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, had visited and expressed satisfaction with the site chosen for the sittings.

He quoted Magarya as saying that the leadership of the assembly would carry out some minor repairs at the temporary site before the activities of the assembly commence in two weeks.

Magarya also directed the Ministry of Works and Transport to work in synergy with the Estate Department of the House of Assembly to complete the repairs on time.

“Considering the importance of legislature in the governance process, we will not suspend legislative activities because of the ongoing reconstruction,’’ the Speaker said.

Magarya commended the governor for the timely award of the contract, adding that legislative activities would be easier when the job is completed. (NAN)