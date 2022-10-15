Zamfara Assembly recommits to girl-child education

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara House of Assembly, on Friday reiterated it’s commitment to support girls-child education in the state.The Speaker, Alhali Nasiru Magarya, stated to this while receiving the state Children’s Parliamentarians on a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Women and Children Affairs in collaboration with an NGO, Save the Children International (SCI).

Magarya described the Children’s Parliament as an indicator of bright future of children in the state.

“I am delighted with what I have seen today, I am giving you assurance of our commitment to promote the future of our children.

“I am using this opportunity to extend our appreciation to the SCI for its kind support for the development and future survival of children in the state.

“As lawmakers and representatives of the people, we will continue to provide laws that will guarantee the future of our children,” Magarya said.

According to him, the assembly recently passed the Child Protection and other social protection related bills and these have already been signed into law by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Dr Barira Ibrahim, said the visit was organized by the ministry as part of the activities to commemorate the 2022 International Day for Girl Child.

Ibrahim commended SCI for its support to the parliament, as well as other activities and programmes for child development in the state.Mr Nura Muhammad, official of the NGO, thanked the State Assembly and the state government for enacting the law and also attending to other concerns related to social protection.

According to him, girl-child education is one of the key areas of social protection.

“From our own part, the SCI being funded by Ukaid and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), we will continue to support the state for future development,” he added.

Earlier, the Speaker, Zamfara Children’s Parliament, Sa’adatu Muhammad-Lawal, said the visit was to thank the Assembly Speaker, members and the entire staff of the legislature for passing the Child Protection Bill.

“We are also here to advocate other issues that have to do with various rights of the citizens,” she said. (NAN)

