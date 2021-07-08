Zamfara assembly lauds development partners over child development projects

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has commended development partners for implementing various child development projects in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Gusau by the Director-General, Press Affairs and Public Relations of the House, Mr Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

According to him, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, made the commendation at the on-going three-day sensitisation and dialogue meeting on Child Protection Bill in the state.

The meeting, currently taking place in Kano, is organised by UNICEF and Save the Children International (SCI).

It has 22 members of the assembly, representatives of the State Council of Ulama (Islamic teachers and leaders) and other relevant stakeholders in attendance.

“I commend the foresight of the organisers of this meeting, in particular our donor and development partners, UNICEF and SCI, who have been working assiduously to organise this brainstorming session.

“We are not unaware of your doggedness, care and concern and above all, the huge financial commitment of your organisations in seeing to the welfare and development of children in our dear state which is the epicentre of human development the world over.

“Your concern for the welfare and wellbeing of children, who are leaders of tomorrow, is in line with our cardinal objective, vision and mission in the state house of assembly.

“This effort is necessary to ensure encompassing and viable society that is self- sufficient educationally, socially and economically through credible legislations and purposeful representation,’’ Magarya was quoted as saying.

He noted that the House of Assembly was currently legislating on private member Bills sponsored by Mr Yusuf Kanoma (Maru North) and Mr Salihu Usman Zurmi (Zurmi East) to improve on the lives of their constituents.

“The two Bills are as follows: A Bill on prohibition of all forms of distractions during school hours to encourage girl child education in Zamfara, sponsored by Mr Yusuf Kanoma.

“A Bill prohibiting all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities in the state which was sponsored by Mr Salihu Zurmi,’’ he said.

According to the speaker, the two bills have already passed second readings and are now before the committees of the house for proper scrutiny.

Magarya assured the development partners that the house was always ready to work with them in realising their dreams and objectives to justify the enormous financial and human resources they invested in the state.

He urged participants to pay more attention to the main essence of the meeting.

The speaker also appreciated efforts of the Ministries of Women and Children Affairs and that of Justice as well as representatives of the Council of Ulama and members of the house of assembly for attending the workshop.

“I believe that high level expertise, logic and knowledge will be used in arriving at a logical conclusion on the drafted bills.

“They should take into cognisance the peculiarity of our people who are predominantly Muslims,’’ the speaker was also quoted as saying. (NAN)

