Zamfara Assembly confirms members of electoral commission

By Ishaq Zaki

Zamfara House of Assembly on Wednesday in Gusau confirmed the nomination of a chairman and six permanent commissioners of the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission.

The confirmation was announced by the Speaker, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki after the screening of the nominees.

Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Bello Mazawaje (PDP- Tsafe East) had earlier moved a motion to allow for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

Chairman of the commission is Alhaji Sani Ibrahim. (NAN)

