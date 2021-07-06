Zamfara Assembly confirms Dama as IRS Board Chairman

The Zamfara House of Assembly, has confirmed the appointment of Mr Akilu Dama, as Executive Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Services (IRS) Board.

This is contained in a statement by Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations of the House, Mr Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura on Tuesday in Gusau.

“The Zamfara House of Assembly during its plenary, screened and confirmed, Alhaji Akilu Dama, as Executive Chairman of the state Board of Internal Revenue Services.



“The Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Musa Bawa, announced the confirmation at plenary after deliberations and recommendations by lawmakers.

“This followed the receipt of his nomination by Gov. Bello Matawalle,“he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...