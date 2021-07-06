Zamfara Assembly confirms Dama as IRS Board Chairman

The Zamfara  House of , confirmed the appointment of Mr Akilu Dama, as Executive of the state Internal Revenue Services (IRS) Board.

This is contained a statement by Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations of the House, Mr Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura Tuesday Gusau.

“The Zamfara House of during its plenary, screened and confirmed, Alhaji Akilu Dama, as Executive of the state Board of Internal Revenue Services.

“The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Musa , announced the confirmation at plenary after deliberations and recommendations by  .

“This followed the receipt of his nomination by Gov. Bello Matawalle,“he said.()

