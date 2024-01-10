Zamfara assembly confirms chairman, members of security trust fund

The Zamfara House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of chairman and eight members of Zamfara Security Trust Fund.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees were confirmed by the lawmakers at assembly’s plenary.

The nominees include retired Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar as Chairman, while retired Col. Bala Mande, Brig.-Gen. Abdulkadir Gummi, Brig.-Gen. Lawal Muhammad and Dr. Muhammad Hamza will serve as members of the trust fund.

Other nominees are Bello Anka, Hajiya Lubuna Muhammad, Faruk Sambo and Abubakar Shehu.

The confirmation of the nominees followed Gov. Dauda Lawal’s request presented to the house by the Majority Leader, Bello Mazawaje (APC Tsafe East).

Mazawaje said creation of the state trust fund was part of Gov Lawal’s policy to address security challenges in the state.

“Confirmation of the nominees will contribute positively to the state government’s commitments to combat banditry activities, kidnapping and security challenges affecting the state.

“I am appealing to members of this house to agree with the Governor’s request and confirm the nominees,” Mazawaje explained.

After deliberations, the lawmakers unanimously approved the governor’s request though voice vote.

Deputy Speaker of the house, Adamu Gummi who chaired the plenary, described the state security trust fund as a welcome development.

He said all the nominees were appointed based on merit, considering their experience in security sector.

“I am therefore advising you to justify the confidence of the general public on you,” the deputy speaker urged the nominees.

Gummi said the assembly ratified the appointments of the nominees to serve in the Security Trust Fund Board of Trustees.

NAN reports that the state assembly, in 2023, passed a Bill for the Establishment of State Security Trust Fund. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki

