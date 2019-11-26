Zamfara Assembly abolishes law on allowances for ex -Govs, others

The Zamfara State House Of Assembly on Tuesday repealed the on payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors, their deputies,speakers,and their deputies in the state

Presenting the bill, the House Leader, Faruk Musa Dosara (PDP Maradun 1) urged his colleagues to as a matter of urgency consider the complete repeal of the law which provides the jamboree pay for the former political leaders of the state. He said the law is at the detriment of the retired civil servants who have not been paid their entitlements over the years.

According to Dosara, past leaders are collecting over N700 million annually which he said the present state economy cannot accommodate for now.

Seconding the motion, Tukur Jekada Birnin Tudu (PDP)Bakura local government said the abolition of the law was highly necessary as it is detrimental to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, P.R.O.Zamfara State House of Assembly who disclosed all this in a press release added “After serious deliberations and contributions by the house members, The speaker Rt hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya ordered the clerk to the house to give the bill first and second reading and later the house went for a committee of a whole in which thereafter the bill went for a third reading and resolved that the bill has now passed into law and will be sent to the governor for his assent.(sic)”

With this development according to the spokesperson all past political leaders in Zamfara State will longer enjoy any entitlements unless those prescribed by National Revenue Mobilisation Allocation And Fiscal Commission.

The house also received an interim report by the House Standing Committee On Religious Affairs headed by Hon Kabiru Hashimu Dansadau (NRM) Maru south that investigated the controversy surrounding the appointment of jumu’at mosque Imam in Birnin Magaji ward of Gummi local government area.

The report indicted the district head of Birnin Magaji ward of the area, Alh Lauwali Hassan, District head of Gamo, Alh Abubakar Bala Adamu as well as the secretary of Gummi emirate council Alh Aminu Aliyu among others.

The committee accused them of collecting bribe from the unwanted Imam, a development which allegedly sparked pockets of crisis in the area.

“The Dansadau led committee recommended for the outright suspension of the these principal officers of the emirate pending the conclusion of their investigations which the house agreed upon and graciously extended their investigations by three weeks” the spokesman said.