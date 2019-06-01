Zamfara: A’sha promises empowerment to reduce street begging

#TrackNigeria: Wife of Zamfara State governor, Hajiya A’sha Matawalle, has declared her resolve to tackle street begging, especially by women, in the state.

Mrs Matawalle made this known on Saturday while briefing journalists in Gusau on her pet project, focusing on “Girl-Child Education.”

“I will ensure that my office as the first lady of the state works closely with that of my husband, the executive governor, so that we can find ways of empowering the women.

“This measure will surely bring to the barest minimum the number of female street beggars, and it will also boost school enrollment among young girls since the parents will be supported,” she said.

A’sha said that she had a blueprint under the girl-child project that would encourage the girls to go to school.

“Happily, my husband has already declared free education and health care services for women and children, and l believe this is the right step in the right direction in saving our womenfolk, especially the rural dwellers,” she said.

The governor’s wife assured the people that the new Peoples Democratic Party-led administration would not disappoint them.

She appealed to the people in the state to continue to pray for and support the administration to succeed. (NAN)

