Zamfara: Arrest of Dantabawa, 17 others, not politically motivated – Police

The Zamfara State Police Command has said that the arrest of Alhaji Habu Mohammed Dantabawa and 17 others by operatives of the command on Saturday 12th September, 2020 was not politically motivated.

Zamfara Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu issued the clarification in a statement Sunday.

According to him, “the arrest was an intelligence – driven and proactive action by the state police command to prevent a possible breach of public peace and ensure that the state continue(s) to enjoy the relative peace that is (being witnessed) in the recent time.

“The arrest was carried out in the overall interest of public peace, public security and public safety.”

The Command warned all citizens of the state irrespective of their political affiliation, status or their standing in the society “to desist from actions that are inimical to the safety and security of the citizens of the state.”