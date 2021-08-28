Zamfara: Army, Police synergise on anti-banditry fight — GOC

The Army and the Police in Zamfara have begun collaborating in the fight against banditry and restoring security in the state, the GOC, 8 Division Army, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Uwem Bassey said.


Bassey, also the Force Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, stated this he paid a courtesy visit to the Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkana, according to a statement issued in Gusau, on Saturday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.


Shehu said the GOC, who was accompanied by the Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade of the Army, Gusau, and other Principal Officers of the Division, warmly received by the Commissioner of police and members of his management team.


“During the visit, the Commissioner of Police and the GOC discussed extensively on the lingering security challenges bedeviling the state and the need to improve the existing inter-agency synergy and collaboration with a to restoring lasting peace and security in the state.


“The GOC further commended the untiring  efforts of the Police in the ongoing operation against the recalcitrant and other criminal elements and called for improved  synergy”, Shehu said.


In his response, CP Ayuba Elkana appreciated the GOC for the visit and promised to sustain the existing inter-agency, collaboration, so all hands could be on deck to check the activities of criminal elements, to members of the public sleep with their two eyes closed. (NAN)

