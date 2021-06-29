Zamfara APGA chieftain defects to APC

Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, the 2019 Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdullahi announced his defection alongside officials of APGA at the state, local governments and 147 wards, on Monday in Gusau.

The APGA chieftain said he left the party not because he was offended by anyone, but in order to contribute to the development of Zamfara and Nigeria at large.According to him, in his 19 years under the platform of APGA, he has held different positions at state and national level, and until now, was Secretary of APGA Board of Trustees.“

I have writen to notify the APGA National Chairman of my membership denouncement and also thank the party for all the opportunities given to me to serve,” he added.Abdullahi explained that his defection was also to support Zamfara governor’s efforts to restore peace in the state. (NAN)

