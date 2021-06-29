Zamfara APGA chieftain defects to APC

Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, the 2019 Governorship candidate All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara, has defected to the All Progressives (APC).The Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdullahi announced his defection alongside officials APGA at the state, local governments and 147 wards,  on Monday in Gusau.

The APGA chieftain said he left the not because he offended by anyone, but in to contribute to the development Zamfara and Nigeria at large.According to , in his 19 years under the platform APGA, he has held different positions at state and national level, and until , of APGA Board of Trustees.“

I have writen to notify the APGA National of my membership denouncement and also thank the for all the opportunities to me to serve,” he added.Abdullahi explained that his defection also to support Zamfara governor’s efforts to restore peace in the state. (NAN)

