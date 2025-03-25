Zamfara APC vows to deal with erratic members

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will deal with any erratic member who are trying to create problem in the party leadership in the state.

By Ishaq Zaki









This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

He said, “The APC leadership under, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, we reiterate our support to President Bola Tinibu’s administration in the country.

“Danfulani was elected under the supervision of INEC through a National Secretariat Congress Committee headed by a highly respected party man, Sen. Kabiru Masari who is the current Political Adviser to President Bola Tinubu.

“The Zamfara chapter of the APC, with dismay, read a concortion of lies attributed to one Mansur Khalifa a nonentity in the official circles of the APC both in Zamfara and at the National Secretariat of our great party in Abuja.

“It is surprising that a non member of the party or someone who has been suspended indefinitely from the party right from ward, ratified by the State Executives and confirmed by the National Secretariat of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt and in order to refreshen their memories, persons like Mansur Khalifa including Aminu Jaji were suspended from the party since 17th March, 2024.”

According to Idris, they were suspended over their alleged disrespect to the party and other forms misconduct.”

He said that the State APC leadership, had observed the Jaji support group’s constant alleged romance with the opposition of PDP and SDP, saying, ” they are inching towards their possible defection from the APC.

“On the Ramadan packages distributed by our leaders, the party’s communique appreciated all the individuals mentioned who supported the members of the party.

“The party remains fully grateful to them, we will urge them to continue to do more for the benefit of our members and entire people of the state.

“Our leaders including the former Governor, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari and the Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle, had supported thousands of beneficiaries from the nooks and crannies in the state with cash, grains and clothing materials.”

Idris stated that Matawalle remaind the APC leader in Zamfara, adding, “they have failed to understand what we have been telling them because of their envy for Matawalle.

“The APC has a constitution that guides its politicking which whether they like it or not, He is the leader of Zamfara APC.

“The constitution of our great party has clearly spelt out that if there is a sitting Governor in a state who is a member of APC, he is the leader.

“if there is no Minister from the state, a past governor is the leader.

So, Matawalle, both as the immediate past governor and the current Minister from Zamfara, is the APC leader.

“Challenging Matawalle is misconduct and disrespect to the party’s constitutional guideline.” (NAN)